Jackson Mahomes Pleads No Contest in Battery Charge

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes, pleaded no contest on Thursday to misdemeanor battery charges from an incident in February 2023.

Mahomes, 23, was accused of shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing a restaurant owner in Overland Park, Kansas while grabbing her by the neck.

Though he was sentenced to six months probation, the restaurant owner dropped the charges against Mahomes after she refused to testify.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandon Davies, saw the dropped battery charges as vindication that his client had done nothing wrong.

“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of,” Davies said in a statement at the time.

Before the Super Bowl, Mahomes’ mother, Randi, spoke about the stress of the “fake allegations” brought against her son.

“We put this pasture behind us,” she said. “There were some fake allegations against him that finally came out, which was a lot. We were blessed that it all got dropped because of the situation, for other reasons.”