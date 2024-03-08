Women’s Pro Golf Tour Updates Policy to Ban Transgender Golfers

The Florida-based NXXT Women’s Pro Tour has updated its policy to permit only biological females to compete and ban transgender players from entering its events.

The new rules state that only competitors who are “biological female at birth” will be allowed to enter and play as a woman, according to Fox News.

The policy reversal comes on the heels of the recent NXXT Women’s Classic win by transgender golfer Hailey Davidson.

NXXT GOLF CEO Stuart McKinnon said the new policy is a “crucial” step in upholding the “competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports.”

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes. Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field,” McKinnon added.

“Effective immediately, competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate,” NXXT Women’s Pro Tour said in a press release. “This decision underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of women’s professional golf and ensuring fair competition.”

In Jan., Davidson’s playoff win set him up to be the first trans golfer to earn an Epson Tour exemption.

With Davidson in the news, CEO McKinnon pledged to take a poll of players and to reassess the group’s transgender rules that permitted Davidson to enter and win.

NXXT had defended its inclusion of Davidson after his win early this year.

“The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour’s policies, especially concerning gender, have been formulated in alignment with those of the LPGA and USGA. This approach is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our partnership with the LPGA and ensuring a fair and consistent competitive environment. When Hailey Davidson joined the tour, she complied with these policies by providing necessary documentation, including validation from the LPGA and USGA, which also facilitated her participation in the 2022 Q-School.”

