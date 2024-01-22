Women’s Pro Golf Tournament to Poll Players Gender Issues, Ask Trans Golfer to Take Testosterone Tests

Stuart McKinnon, CEO of NXXT Golf, is pledging to reassess his organization’s policies for including male-born transgender players to play as women in the group’s tournaments. However, he still defends his policies, allowing controversial golfer Hailey Davidson to participate.

The CEO’s pledge comes amid a growing backlash after the Scottish-born man, whose real name is James Scott Davidson, won the group tournament on Jan. 17, a win that is helping to propel him toward attaining an official women’s pro golf membership, Fox News reported.

McKinnon said that he fully understands that many see Davidson’s participation as unfair to natural-born women, but also said he is following the LPGA’s rules on the issue.

“We understand that this topic evokes strong feelings and diverse viewpoints. We encourage constructive dialogue and respect for all athletes who strive to compete at the highest levels of their sport,” McKinnon said.

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of the sport, supporting our players’ aspirations, and fostering a respectful and inclusive atmosphere that embraces innovative changes. We appreciate the passion and commitment of our golfing community and remain dedicated to providing a platform that upholds the integrity of women’s professional golf,” he continued.

McKinnon also announced that he intends to conduct a poll of his members to see how they feel about allowing transgender players and also said he wants to ask Davidson to “undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.”

“We want to assure the public and all stakeholders that we are dedicated to transparency and thoroughness in addressing this matter. As we continue to gather and analyze more information, we commit to providing further updates when they become available and relevant. Our focus remains steadfast on diligently working to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information is shared,” he concluded.

"We have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines"- NXXT Women's Pro Tour Public pressure works. Don't make the mistake of assuming people will do the right thing unprovoked.https://t.co/uSibXpZ1An — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 22, 2024

For his part, Davidson is railing against those who are questioning his competing in women’s golf, accusing detractors of being “misinformed” and promulgating “hatred.”.

“It’s crazy the amount of misinformed hatred I have received so far today. All of these people (think) I hit it 300 yards or even 280 yards. How about 250 on a good day,” He wrote, the New York Post reported.

In another social media post, Davidson wrote, “I will never allow hate to win, especially when based on some misinformation.”

Davidson began taking hormone treatment in 2015 and then reportedly had complete gender-reassignment surgery in 2021. He also began competing as a female that year and has quickly started rising in the ranks of women’s golf.

In 2021, the LPGA gave him the go-ahead to begin working to qualify for an official LPGA pro card.

