Chiefs’ Harrison Butker: ‘The Unborn Are the Greatest Victims of Our Society’

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered a strong pro-life statement in an interview with ETWN News, where he insisted that abortion creates in the unborn “the greatest victims of our society.”

Butker was recalling his trip to Washington, D.C., where he delivered a pro-life statement at the White House when the team went there to celebrate their Super Bowl win last year. The player wore a tie with the slogan “Vulnerari Praesidio” on it, a Latin term meaning “Protect the most vulnerable.” The tie also featured a pin in the shape of a tiny pair of an infant’s feet.

The Super Bowl winner said he felt it necessary to stick up for the unborn in that public space.

“The unborn, to me, are the greatest victims of our society,” Butker told ETWN, Fox News reported. “They don’t have a voice. They don’t necessarily look like humans. They’re not very big. They can’t fight for themselves. There’s not a lot of people that are fighting for them.”

“And I just think it’s a great atrocity that’s occurring in this country with massacring the unborn. I felt like there’s no better place to send this message than to the masses and to represent the unborn at a place like the White House where, unfortunately, their voice is not heard.”

Still, while defending his actions for last year’s Super Bowl White House visit, Butker said he had no plans to make any such statements if the team visited the White House this year to celebrate their Super Bowl 58 win.

With their win this year, the Chiefs became the first NFL team to win two consecutive Super Bowl championships since the New England Patriots performed the feat in 2005.

Butker also recently made news when he decried a funeral for an atheist, transgender activist that was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, calling the ceremony a travesty that was meant to openly “make fun of our Lord.”

