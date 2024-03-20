Chiefs’ Harrison Butker: ‘The Unborn Are the Greatest Victims of Our Society’

Harrison Butker (Cooper Neill_Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered a strong pro-life statement in an interview with ETWN News, where he insisted that abortion creates in the unborn “the greatest victims of our society.”

Butker was recalling his trip to Washington, D.C., where he delivered a pro-life statement at the White House when the team went there to celebrate their Super Bowl win last year. The player wore a tie with the slogan “Vulnerari Praesidio” on it, a Latin term meaning “Protect the most vulnerable.” The tie also featured a pin in the shape of a tiny pair of an infant’s feet.

The Super Bowl winner said he felt it necessary to stick up for the unborn in that public space.

“The unborn, to me, are the greatest victims of our society,” Butker told ETWN, Fox News reported. “They don’t have a voice. They don’t necessarily look like humans. They’re not very big. They can’t fight for themselves. There’s not a lot of people that are fighting for them.”

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his children after kicking the go ahead field goal to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super...

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his children after kicking the go-ahead field goal to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“And I just think it’s a great atrocity that’s occurring in this country with massacring the unborn. I felt like there’s no better place to send this message than to the masses and to represent the unborn at a place like the White House where, unfortunately, their voice is not heard.”

Still, while defending his actions for last year’s Super Bowl White House visit, Butker said he had no plans to make any such statements if the team visited the White House this year to celebrate their Super Bowl 58 win.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas...

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

With their win this year, the Chiefs became the first NFL team to win two consecutive Super Bowl championships since the New England Patriots performed the feat in 2005.

Butker also recently made news when he decried a funeral for an atheist, transgender activist that was held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, calling the ceremony a travesty that was meant to openly “make fun of our Lord.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.