VIDEO: NFL Fans Mock Caleb Williams for Holding Pink iPhone, Claim He’s Wearing Lip Gloss

Cameras caught up with former USC quarterback and presumed #1 overall NFL draft pick Caleb Williams Monday night as he watched the women’s March Madness game between USC and Kansas.

However, the conversation on X did not center on the Lady Trojans’ 73-55 victory over Kansas. It centered on Caleb Williams’ appearance.

As the broadcast cameras focused on Williams, the Heisman Trophy winner obliged by dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire as it pulsated throughout USC’s Galen Center. However, as he did this, X users became focused on the pink iphone in Williams’ hand and what they claimed was lip gloss on his lips.

X users were quick to weigh in:

Not everyone was bothered by Williams’ appearance, though:

So, let’s run through some possible explanations here. The appearance of lip gloss could be an allergic reaction to something or some weird effect from the camera. Pistachios are also known to stain the lips. I can sense your eye-rolling, but we must explore all the possibilities.

The phone seems to be the most easily explainable thing. Who knows if that was even his phone? He could have been holding that phone for someone, his girlfriend or his mom.

There are concerns about Williams entering this draft. Jumping into the stands and crying in his mother’s arms after losing to Washington was definitely not the best look.

In any event, Bears executives will get to decide how much videos like this bother them.

