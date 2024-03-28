Pirates’ Paul Skenes to Donate $100 to Gary Sinise Foundation for Every Strikeout this Season

It’s not unusual for pitchers to begin their season looking for big strikeout numbers. However, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes isn’t just looking to strike hitters out on general principle. This year, he has some extra motivation.

In a statement posted to his X account Thursday, Skenes announced that he will donate $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports veterans and first responders, for every strikeout he gets this year.

“Join me this season as I support the Gary Sinise Foundation in raising funds for our nation’s veterans and first responders,” Skenes wrote.

“I am personally donating $100 for every strikeout I record this season,” he added.

Join me this season as I support the Gary Sinise Foundation in raising funds for our nation's veterans and first responders. I am personally donating $100 for every strikeout I record this season. Please click the link in my bio to join my mission and make your donation! pic.twitter.com/X9lA34zMB2 — Paul Skenes (@Paul_Skenes) March 28, 2024

Of course, Skenes doesn’t want to go it alone. He wants all of his followers and all aware of the initiative to join in and donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The timing of the announcement is of particular significance given the tragic killing of New York City Police Department Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot during a traffic stop earlier this week. Diller leaves behind a wife and a 9-month-old son.

Actor Gary Sinise began his foundation in 2011 after a long stint of volunteering, fundraising, and performing for veterans, first responders, and their allies. Sinise then took that experience and began his own foundation, which has grown over the years.

Fans looking to watch Skenes launch his season, and notable charitable effort might have to wait a while, though. The highly-touted LSU prospect is slated to begin his 2024 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis. A fact that only adds to the worthiness of his efforts, given that minor leaguers tend not to make nearly as much as established big leaguers.

However, Skenes is expected to rise through the ranks fairly quickly and is expected to pitch for the Pirates at PNC Park at some point this year.

Skenes is also in a relationship with LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne.