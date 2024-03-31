‘Beyond Embarrassing’: Texas-NC State Play Women’s March Madness Game with Different 3-Point Lines

There’s lots of debate nowadays about the differences between men’s and women’s sports. However, it appears there are even differences within women’s sports.

On Sunday, NCAA officials were made aware of a discrepancy in the length of the 3-point lines in the Texas-N.C. State Elite Eight game taking place in Portland. Specifically, the 3-point lines at the top of the arc were different distances on either side of the court.

Shockingly, the discrepancy in 3-point lines wasn’t discovered right away. Instead, the same floor with unequal lengths at the top of the arc was used in five tournament games leading up to the Texas-NC State game. And what changes were made after officials discovered the unequal arcs? Nothing. They confirmed the discrepancy and then proceeded to play the game anyway.

How something like this could even occur, much less last five games without someone noticing it, is beyond comprehension and speaks to a level of incompetence that is frankly breathtaking. A team attempting a game-winning shot on the side of the court with the “short” arc would be at a huge advantage, and the opposite would be true on the other end of the court.

X users wasted no time reacting to the clown show.

NC State ended up winning the game 76-66.