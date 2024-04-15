Chiefs’ Rashee Rice to Participate Virtually in KC’s Offseason Program

Dylan Gwinn

Second-year Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will be a virtual participant in his team’s offseason program as he continues to deal with the legal fallout stemming from his involvement in a multi-car crash in Dallas two weeks ago.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters he had spoken to Rice and that virtual participation would remain in place while the legal process played out.

“I’m leaving that like we’ve done most of these for the law enforcement part to take place, and then we will go from there with that,” Reid said via sports reporter PJ Green of Fox 4.

Last week, authorities claimed that Rice was driving 119 mph in the seconds leading up to the collision involving a sports car registered to him, another sports car, and at least two other vehicles.

Authorities further claim that Rice has admitted to being the vehicle’s driver.

The incident resulted in injuries, and the crash video went viral.

After the accident, Rice was seen leaving the scene with at least three other men. Authorities claim he left without checking on the status of the other drivers and passengers in the vehicles involved or providing his information.

Rice currently faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

