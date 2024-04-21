‘Best Day Ever!’: Olivia Dunne, LSU Win Gymnastics National Championship

Warner Todd Huston

Despite the constant stream of detractors, popular social media star and college gymnast Olivia Dunne had the last laugh after ending her college gymnastics career as a national champion alongside her Louisiana State University teammates.

Dunne called the win the “Best day ever!” on her Instagram account.

The victory was LSU’s first time winning the national title.

LSU scored 198.2250 points, eeking out a victory over the second-place California, who scored 197.8500.

Haleigh Bryant led the Final Four with a 39.7125 all-around score on Saturday.

“Every team was out there fighting for their lives, and all four teams could have gone any of four ways out there today,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “I think as much as I feel for what happened to Oklahoma in the semifinals, I think it made for a championship that became so packed with emotion because every team out there believed they could do it, and it was just tremendous.”

