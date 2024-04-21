University of Oregon Player Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident

An Oregon Ducks player has been arrested and charged over a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on Monday, authorities say.

University of Oregon player Daylen Amir Austin, 19, was picked up by the police in Eugene, Oregon, in the case of an incident in which a 46-year-old man was killed, Fox News reported.

“This is a complex investigation, and EPD is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision,” the Eugene Police Dept. said in a Facebook Post.

Austin was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned in Lane County Court. His next court date is May 22.

A witness said that it appeared that Austin ran down the victim, who was a pedestrian, and the incident was not a two-car crash.

“My wife heard a thump, and that was real rough. She didn’t put it together. She thought maybe he hit a tree or something; then I heard a bunch of sirens. Then I went outside and saw the scene,” said resident and witness Seth Lockard. “All of these police cars and police tape and stuff. It was just really sad, and I was very angry.”

The incident reportedly occurred right outside Lockard’s home.

The defensive back played in only three games during the Ducks’ 2023 season, earning three tackles and one pass defended.

