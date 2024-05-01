WATCH: Dugouts Empty as Brewers and Rays Clash in 8th Inning Melee

The benches cleared on Tuesday during the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers faced the Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee’s American Family Field in the league’s first all-out brawl this season.

The melee began when Tampa’s Jose Siri grounded out to second base and ran it out to first. The video of the moment Siri reached first base seems to show Milwaukee pitcher Abner Uribe, who took the toss to secure the out, exchanging a few quick words with Siri.

Siri then turns and walks back toward the infield as if he was not happy with what Uribe said. An umpire immediately tried to come between Uribe and Siri.

But things very quickly went sideways. As Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins ran over to the two, Uribe suddenly began throwing punches at Siri, causing the ump to back off.

With that first swing, the benches cleared, and both teams were on the field mixing it up.

Benches clear in the Rays-Brewers game in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/rNut2oVvyK — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2024

The fight resulted in both Uribe and Siri being ejected from the game.

The animosity had been building for the entire game, Fox News reported.

In the sixth inning, for instance, Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta drilled Siri with a 3-0 fastball, which got Peralta and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy ejected immediately after that.

The Brewers ultimately won the game in a lopsided 8-2 final.

