WATCH: Pat Beverley Throws Ball at Pacers Fans, Later Asks Reporter to Leave His Postgame Interview

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Beverley indicated a video showing him throwing a ball at a spectator on Thursday was misleading but later added that “I have to be better.”

Cameras showed Beverley sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands and hitting a fan with about 2 ½ minutes left in Milwaukee’s 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs. After a different fan threw the ball back to Beverley, who was holding his arm out for it, the Bucks guard fired it back at that spectator.

Beverley declined to answer a question about it while speaking to reporters after the game. But he replied to an X post that showed the video by saying, “Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

Six hours later, Beverley issued another X post saying, “But I have to be better. And I will.”

Also during his postgame media session, Beverley wouldn’t allow a particular reporter to ask a question after discovering that she didn’t subscribe to his podcast.

Patrick Beverley: "You subscribed to my pod?" Reporter: "I do not." Pat Bev: "You can't interview me then. No disrespect." What an absolute clown show. pic.twitter.com/PmNfKmlabr — Savage (@SavageSports_) May 3, 2024

He told her to get her microphone out of his face and then eventually asked her to leave the interview circle.