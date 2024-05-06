VIDEO: U.S. Sailing Team Flipped Overboard as Boat Capsizes

A shocking scene unfolded Friday as five members of the U.S. sailing team were sent falling overboard as their out-of-control boat capsized.

The moment occurred during the third fleet race of a practice day at the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix. An inversion of the top wing caused the boat to flip.

One crewmember managed not to fall out of his seat. None of the sailors involved sustained injuries.

An investigation revealed that Wing trimmer Victor Diaz de Leon had pressed a button intending to flatten the wing. Instead, he accidentally pressed the button to invert it, causing the boat to flip.

“While operating the wing, I chose the wrong function on my control panel, which caused our boat to flip. It was very scary, and I’m thankful all my teammates are safe,” Diaz de Leon said.

While the sailors were not injured in the incident, the same could not be said for their F50 sailing vessel. The boat sustained significant damage to knock it out of the official competition in Bermuda.