California Surfing Organization Reverses Course, Will Allow Trans Surfers After Pressure from Competition Committee

An organization that governs surfing contests has told a California surfing competition that it must allow men who “identify” as women to compete in the women’s category.

The California Coastal Commission has informed organizers of the Huntington Beach Longboard Pro event that they may not “discriminate” against transgender athletes and has ruled that male-born Sasha Jane Lowerson must be allowed to compete in the women’s category, according to the BBC.

Lowerson had entered the L.A. competition in the women’s category because the International Surfing Association (ISA) has had rules allowing those who “identify” as female to compete as a woman. But just ahead of last Saturday’s event, Lowerson was denied a chance to compete.

“I was really disappointed and surprised [at being excluded],” Lowerson said. “You can’t cherry-pick the rulebook. If you’re going to use the rulebook, you use all of it.”

Lowerson should not have been too surprised at being excluded. Todd Messick, the organizer of the contest, had said back on April 25 that transgenders would not be allowed to compete in the women’s category and said that he was attempting to create “an equal playing field” for contestants.

Messick said he was “surprised by the amount of anger” directed his way but added, “What I found too is that there was a lot of people very appreciative of me speaking up.”

“For me, I was trying to do the right thing. It wasn’t something I ever expected to have to deal with, really, not in our little longboard community,” Messick said.

The organizer also insisted that most surfers are against transgender athletes.

“90% of the female surfers I spoke to are in agreement, but many haven’t commented. It’s that sensitive,” he said.

The Australian Lowerson, who has also competed in the past as a man, claims to have started transitioning to a woman three years ago and told the media that his competing as a woman has been a non-issue in Australia.

World Surf League (WSL) changed its policies to allow transgenders last year with rules that transgender women must have a required testosterone level for one year before competing. However, there was some pushback on the rule, especially from famed surfer Bethany Hamilton.

Hamilton blasted the organization for allowing “male-bodied athletes” to compete as women.

Male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports. Period. — Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) January 29, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston