Jason Kelce Reins in Steroids Claim About Triple Crown Winner Secretariat

Jason Kelce has apologized for airing his theory former racehorse champion Secretariat was enabled through the use of steroids to become the ninth Triple Crown winner in history.

During the May 8 edition of the “New Heights” podcast, which Jason co-hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center cited Secretariat’s speed records when he claimed the thoroughbred was “juiced to the gills.”

He expanded on his claim by suggesting Secretariat’s “unparalleled muscular stature” was a matter for concern, as noted by Fox News

“But the fact this horse had unparalleled muscular stature and died with an enlarged heart, and raced at a time when steroids were extremely prevalent, without adequate testing, raises flags in my book,” Kelce wrote in a social media post.

But he later reined in those claims those claims, saying, “I’m sorry everyone, wasn’t trying to get people riled up,” Kelce wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A clearly contrite Kelce added it was “unfair to assume these things publicly.”

“I really thought it was just known that in the 70s steroid use was rampant,” Kelce wrote. “I’m not trying to take away from Secretariat’s, or anyone from that eras legacy. You’re right, without proof it is unfair to assume these things publicly, I apologize.”

Secretariat’s speed records in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes have stood for more than half a century.