Commanders Have ‘No Organizational Comment’ After Coach Dan Quinn Wears Shirt Incorporating Redskins Logo

Commanders coach Dan Quinn had decided to embrace his new job by reaching back in the past and incorporating aspects of the team’s former logo when they were known as the Washington Redskins.

And the sports media is not happy about it.

On Saturday, while addressing reporters during the team’s rookie workouts, Quinn wore a tee shirt that incorporated the feathers from the Redskins logo that the team walked away from in 2019 and the “W” from the Commanders new logo.

Social media reaction to the shirt was swift and positive. Reaction from the team, however, was not. The Commanders say they have “no organizational comment” on Quinn’s shirt.

Further investigation shows that the shirt is not officially licensed. This means that it is not for sale, and Quinn must have had the shirt made himself or purchased it from an unlicensed dealer.

Rumors abounded last year after new team Owner Josh Harris used the word “Redskins” in a press conference that there might be some openness on the part of the new ownership group to bring the name back. However, since then, Harris and his surrogates have done their best to put those rumors to rest.

“Obviously, I grew up in D.C., and I was there during the glory years, so I understand why fans love the former name,” Harris said last September via Sports Illustrated. “But look, there was a portion of our fanbase that felt disrespected by the former name.

“Sports are supposed to bring people together and not be a distraction. I don’t want distractions … I thought it was important that we end the conversation.”

Dan Quinn’s tee shirt probably won’t change his mind.