JK Rowling Doubles Down, Calls Sutton United’s Transgender Soccer Coach a ‘Straight, White, Middle-Aged Bloke’

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is causing the left some heartburn by doubling down on her criticism of the U.K.’s Sutton United soccer team’s “first openly transgender” coach.

Lucy Clark was hailed as the league’s first transgender referee. Clark was later promoted to manager of Sutton United.

When a gay X account touted Clark’s elevation to SU’s head coach, Rowling got leftists hot under the collar with a reply reading, “When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle aged blokes, so it’s fantastic to see how much things have changed.”

Rowling took some criticism for seeming to compare Clark to a straight white man. But she then doubled down and insisted she wasn’t making comparisons. She was making a direct assertion.

In response to the criticism, Rowlings wrote, “I didn’t compare him to one,. He IS one.”

I didn’t compare him to one. He IS one. https://t.co/LUqXuSjktV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

Rowling also followed up by pointing out that Lucy Clark is a married man and had three children with his wife — a wife to whom he is still married.

Rowling found a lot of support for her position:

You talk for so many of us, that don't have eloquence of words that you do. You also managed to do it with so much humour. Never never never stop..❤️❤️ — coxyco♿️🏴 (@coxyco133793) May 12, 2024

How did we get to a point where speaking the truth is seen as wrong? — Mistress of Helvete (@petitecycliste) May 12, 2024

J.K. Rowling is a national treasure. Protect her at all costs. — Alen Alic (@iamalenalic) May 12, 2024

Brave lady no fear any matter pic.twitter.com/jQsZ58Ce0j — Hafiz Ansar Hussain (@ansaralmona) May 12, 2024

