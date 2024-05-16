Jemele Hill Suggests Harrrison Butker Opposes Allowing Women the Freedom to ‘Choose What’s Right for Them’

Left-wing journalist Jemele Hill took aim at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in the wake of his commencement address touting Christian values at a Catholic college.

Last Saturday, Butker was invited to give the commencement address at Benedictine College, a private Catholic college in Atchison, Kansas, where he urged the graduates to hold traditional Christian values dear as they enter into their lives after college.

The left, though, has been blasting Butker for advocating for traditional Christian values.

On Thursday, left-wing Atlantic writer Jemele Hill chimed in on the issue.

“I know this is a strange concept for conservatives to grasp, but,” she wrote, “maybe let women choose what’s right for them, whether that includes children, homemaking, rocket science, childlessness, traveling the world, or whatever they feel passionate about. A woman having freedom of choice probably melts your brain, but I promise it will be fine.”

I know this is a strange concept for conservatives to grasp but … maybe let women choose what’s right for them, whether that include children, homemaking, rocket science, childlessness, traveling the world, or whatever they feel passionate about. A woman having freedom of choice… https://t.co/wyCb6CyOcI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 16, 2024

Hill is far from the only leftist to pile on to Butker.

Liberal columnists accused Butker of being “misogynistic and homophobic” and have demanded that the Chiefs punish the kicker for daring to support Christian values.

Attackers include former Monday Night Football reporter Lisa Guerrero, who demanded that the NFL sanction Butker for the appearance at the college.

Woke left-wingers also started a Change.org petition demanding that the NFL fire Butker.

The NFL’s Inclusion Officer, Jonathan Beane, also attacked the player and, in a statement, distanced the NFL from Christian values by saying that Butker’s views “are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston