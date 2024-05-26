Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Faces Accusations of Hiding Income After Losing $12M Settlement in Assault Case

Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, is facing accusations that he is trying to hide his net worth and income after being ordered to pay a $12 million settlement to a man who alleged that Sanders beat him up in 2015.

The settlement stems from accusations made by high school security guard John Darjean, who alleges that Shilo beat him up when the latter was going to high school at the Triple A Academy, which was part of a charter school chain in Dallas, Texas, that has since gone out of business.

Darjean says he was tasked with escorting Shilo to an in-school suspension after the teen reportedly violated a school policy against having a cell phone in class. Shilo allegedly used the phone to call his mother, Pilar Sanders, but when one of Deion’s assistants got to the school, he told Darjean to confiscate Shilo’s phone.

In the court documents, Darjean claims that Shilo slammed an elbow into the man’s chest and then continued to beat him after he fell to the ground. He claimed that he “sustained severe and permanent injuries including a broken neck, damage to his cervical spine, permanent neurological injuries, and irreversible incontinence.”

“Suddenly and without warning, Shilo Sanders physically assaulted John Darjean by elbowing Mr. Darjean in the chest and neck and striking Mr. Darjean several times in the chest area and neck area,” the lawsuit said.

The events leading up to the incident. Darjean claims, “He was instructed by Deion on the phone, to confiscate Shilo’s personal phone. In order to end contact with his mother”. pic.twitter.com/53QMtusS9X — Bolt Analysis (@BoltUpMedia) May 24, 2024

After the judgment went in Darjeen’s favor, Shilo declared bankruptcy, saying he had no more than $320,477 to his name. According to Yahoo Sports, Shilo also admitted to some — but not all — of Darjean’s claims in a bankruptcy hearing.

Darjean and others are now questioning Shilo’s claims that he only had a few hundred thousand dollars to his name, especially in light of the many NIL contracts he signed. That, coupled with the many social media videos and posts showing him with costly cars, clothing, and products, causes concerns that Shilo did not fully report his assets to the bankruptcy court.

The guard’s attorney blasted Shilo’s claims of being unable to pay any of the $12 million settlement.

‘Contrary to the schedules, Shilo has admitted acquiring vast amounts of high-end and expensive clothing,’ the filing reads. ‘For example, on his YouTube Channel posted on May 4, 2023, he states, ‘Alright we at the Louis (Vuitton) Store I am trying to spend at least $50,00.00 today.’” None of the items displayed on Shilo’s social media were documented in the disclosure, the filing notes. In response, Shilo’s attorneys argue that he is not obligated to itemize and give value to individual items of personal property.

Shilo had signed deals with companies, including gaming co. MetaQuest, but these deals were not mentioned in the bankruptcy proceedings.

However, in his bankruptcy filing, Shilo’s attorney says the young player is $11.3 million in debt with just under $500k in assets and had a gross income of $193,713 in 2023.

