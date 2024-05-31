Former 76ers Player Drew Gordon Dies at 33 in Car Accident

Former Philadelphia 76ers power forward Drew Gordon died in a car accident on Thursday. He was 33.

Gordon spent most of his professional career in foreign leagues, but signed with the 76ers in 2014. He is also the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon.

The player’s agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed Gordon was killed in the accident in Portland, Oregon, according to the Daily Mail.

Gordon played in several foreign professional leagues, including teams in Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Poland, France, Lithuania, Turkey and Italy.

He went undrafted in the 20123 NBA Draft, but he quickly signed with a team in Serbia. But by 2014 he was playing for the 76ers with which he played in nine games before being waived. He announced his retirement from basketball last year.

Tributes to the well-liked Gordon flooded social media.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Drew Gordon, who played for The Enchantment in 2021 and 2022. Drew didn’t play for the grand prize. Drew didn’t play for the fame. Drew played because he loved his Lobos and fellow brothers. A Lobo legend gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Ufgb7l84wI — The Enchantment TBT (@Enchantment_TBT) May 31, 2024

Euroleague Basketball joins the global basketball community in mourning the loss of Drew Gordon, who passed away on Thursday. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/CG7XYJjbuL — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 31, 2024

Drew Gordon and his Mitty running mate Collin Chiverton played so hard every night ; gave it their all. Drew missed some time with injury as a senior, but Monarchs made CIF D2 title game in both 2007 & 2008. #RIPDrew #Mitty #SoldierSalute pic.twitter.com/FnPgZSxdpq — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) May 31, 2024

