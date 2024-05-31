Former 76ers Player Drew Gordon Dies at 33 in Car Accident

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Former Philadelphia 76ers power forward Drew Gordon died in a car accident on Thursday. He was 33.

Gordon spent most of his professional career in foreign leagues, but signed with the 76ers in 2014. He is also the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon.

The player’s agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed Gordon was killed in the accident in Portland, Oregon, according to the Daily Mail.

Gordon played in several foreign professional leagues, including teams in Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Poland, France, Lithuania, Turkey and Italy.

File/Drew Gordon #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during the game on October 20, 2014 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Nat Butler/NBAE via Getty)

He went undrafted in the 20123 NBA Draft, but he quickly signed with a team in Serbia. But by 2014 he was playing for the 76ers with which he played in nine games before being waived. He announced his retirement from basketball last year.

Tributes to the well-liked Gordon flooded social media.

