WNBA’s Chennedy Carter Taunts Caitlin Clark After Brutal, Hard Foul

The Chicago Sky player who sent Caitlin Clark crashing to the floor after a brutal and unprovoked attack on the basketball court has now resorted to ridiculing Clark as well.

Carter made headlines on Saturday after she blindsided Clark with a brutal hit while calling her a “b*tch.”

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

Carter faced serious backlash on social media following the play. There was enough pushback that the previously unknown player ridiculed Clark’s basketball skills.

Captioning an Instagram post detailing her brief but turbulent time in the WNBA, Carter revealed what she thinks of Clark as a player.

“& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man”

The answer to Carter’s question of what (other than three-point shooting) Clark brings to the table is not a mystery. It’s, in fact, a knowable and demonstrable thing. The answer is that Caitlin Clark brings much more “to the table” than Chennedy Carter.

Look at these numbers.

Uhh @ChennedyCarter she’s about to have better all-around numbers than your entire career by mid-season of her rookie year…. https://t.co/yXkTj7FzMQ pic.twitter.com/B1JKx2mO8Y — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) June 2, 2024

As noted by Barstool, odds are Clark will surpass Carter’s career numbers in several key categories by the completion of her rookie season. And for those who didn’t notice, Carter has been in the league for four years. Clark is not only superior to Carter in three-point shooting; she’s also an infinitely better shot-blocker, rebounder, and passer.

So, basically, Clark is an all-around better basketball player than Chennedy Carter. Which probably has something to do with Carter’s anger towards Clark.

However, Clark shouldn’t be allowed to be brutalized because she’s better than everyone. Former NBA star Matt Barnes called out Clark’s teammates for not taking a more forceful stance in protecting their teammate.

“Where the f*ckk are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?” Barnes asked on Instagram.

That’s a darn good question.