Lebron James Misses Met Gala Despite Being Honorary Co-chair

LeBron James was a no-show Monday night at the Met Gala in New York, the glittering annual event of which he serves as honorary co-chair.

The reason for his absence was simple.

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star took to X in the hours leading up to the event to share the news, flagging his missing presence by writing: “Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!

“Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done,” he added, a direct reference to his wife, Savannah James.

The NBA icon was one of six athletes appointed to the committee of the 2025 Met Gala.

LeBron was named an honorary chair while Formula One star Lewis Hamilton was among the four co-chairs.

As the Daily Mail reported, after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was revealed James was suffering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during Game 5 of the playoff series.

He was seen limping as he left Crypto.com Arena after sustaining the injury.