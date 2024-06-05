VIDEO: Angel Reese Ejected for ‘Disrespectfully Addressing an Official’

Angel Reese says she’s comfortable playing the “bad guy,” and that’s exactly what she’s doing so far.

The former LSU star and current forward for the Chicago Sky was ejected during the fourth quarter of her team’s 88-75 loss to the New York Liberty. Reese was tossed after a verbal interaction with the official following her second technical of the game.

Angel Reese shot 3-12 and got ejected lmao can we stop the face of the league talks now pic.twitter.com/Nbi4RKAOoD — John (@iam_johnw) June 5, 2024

Reese seemed bewildered by the ejection.

“I tried to get an explanation. I did not,” Weatherspoon told reporters. “I don’t know to this moment what has happened.”

According to lead official Maj Forsberg, Reese was ejected for “disrespectfully addressing” an official and then “waving her hand in dismissal.”

Reese’s teammate, Marina Mabrey, chalked up the incident to lack of experience. “She got two techs, she said something to the ref. Whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It’s more about composure for us in our young years in the WNBA. You’ve got to get to know refs and how they respond to things.”

Reese recently proclaimed that the surge in WNBA ratings was not just about Caitlin Clark but also about her.

“People are pulling up to games. We got celebrities coming to games, sold out arenas, just because of one single game. And just look at that. I’ll take that role. I’ll take the bad guy role. And I’ll continue to take that on and be that villain for my teammates. If I wanna be that, I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in 20 years like the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me too. I want y’all to realize that.”

Angel Reese believes the physical play that Caitlin Clark has experienced isn't new to the WNBA Just more ὄ "The reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of 1 person. It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that" More: https://t.co/3fNUxipTTD pic.twitter.com/1YbGG4mWuL — GNSportsTV (@GNSportsTV) June 3, 2024

Since giving that speech, Reese has been fined, shot 3-12 from the floor, and got ejected.