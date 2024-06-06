Chiefs Cancel Practice After Defensive Lineman BJ Thompson Suffers Seizure, Goes into Cardiac Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs canceled all practices on Thursday after a defensive lineman went into a seizure and suffered cardiac arrest during a team meeting.

Thompson is a 2023 5th-round pick out of Stephen F. Austin.

The Chiefs are in the OTA portion of their offseason program. The team says they expect to resume practice tomorrow.

This is a breaking story, so check back for updates.