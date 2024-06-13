Tom Brady has joined the mainstream sports media. However, if they expect him to join their crusade to cancel football, they can forget it.

The future gold jacket-wearing NFL Hall of Famer wore a red jacket on Wednesday night as he was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. After everyone was done giving speeches celebrating him, Brady took the podium to celebrate football in an inspirational speech about toughness and overcoming adversity, which is bound to leave the woke mob fuming beneath their guardian caps.

Brady proudly asserted that he “would encourage everyone to play football” because the game helps “teach us that success and achievement come from overcoming adversity and that team accomplishment far exceeds anyone’s individual goals.”

When speaking about what it took to achieve the levels of greatness he achieved in the NFL, Brady didn’t focus on elite athletic skills or attributes. Instead, he spoke of core American values such as hard work and resiliency.

“The truth is, you don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t. Consistent, determined, and willing to work for it. No shortcuts,” Brady explained. “If you look at all my teammates here tonight, it would be impossible to find better examples of men who embody that work ethic, integrity, purpose, determination, and discipline that it takes to be a champion in life.”

Whether intended or not, Brady’s speech is a defense and celebration of the rugged individualism that made this country great and that the left is trying to destroy. Football has and continues to, provide the proving ground for young men to test their mettle, highlight and conquer their weaknesses, and celebrate their strengths before entering manhood. For the left, men whose constitution was forged on the gridiron of 100-degree summer days on fields across the country pose a clear and present danger to the dependent and gluttonous class of serfs they seek to create.

Tom Brady may not agree with those on the right on all issues. Still, he shows here he fundamentally agrees with what it takes to make strong young men in particular and strong and successful people in general: Adversity and providing a proving ground for young people to suffer in pursuit of conquering adversity and gaining confidence.

In America, football is that place. Tom Brady gets it.