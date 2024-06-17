Robert Griffin III Calls Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Pawns in a ‘Race War’

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III jumped to his X account to accuse people of using WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reece as pawns in a “race war.”

In his Sunday post, Griffin claimed that both Clark and Chicago player Angel Reese are being used as stand-ins for this race war.

“Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are being used in a race war that is not fair to either athlete or the game of basketball,” he wrote.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are being used in a race war that is not fair to either athlete or the game of basketball. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 17, 2024

Griffin did not specify who he felt was responsible for using Clark and Reese as pawns in a race war. However, the liberal take on the topic is that only white people can be racist.

Still, many noted that if there is any “race war,” it is being pushed by the sports media to focus on that issue so heavily just to get clicks and readers.

***A race war perpetuated by sports media*** — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) June 17, 2024

It was on social media first, then when traditional media realized it was keeping eyes on the screen they ran with it. Kinda pathetic, but it shouldn’t be surprising from people like Stephen A — The Scouse Cowboy (@ScouseCowboyy) June 17, 2024

exactly lol are they this delusional? these guys get on ESPN 364 days a year and stoke race and then cry foul — Christian (@reformedbapty) June 17, 2024

Others disagreed and said that Reese isn’t being “used” by anyone and is only a victim of her own thin-skinned, easily bruised ego.

Trouble is. Reese is constantly the instigator. Constantly. — Aegon (@RobertPet73) June 17, 2024

Reese feeds the fire. She has a personal grudge against Clark. Is based on talent, elimination in the final four, or something else? Only Reese can answer those questions, but she needs to stop with the Bill Lambier style of play. — Jesus Thug (@JesusThug23) June 17, 2024

Angel Reese is bring this all on herself. Clark is just there minding her own business — Florida Man (@DaveInTheHSV) June 17, 2024

The difference is angel reece is is a brat and unlikable with no class — (@riksanitys) June 17, 2024

