Robert Griffin III Calls Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Pawns in a ‘Race War’

Emilee Chinn_Getty Images
Emilee Chin/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III jumped to his X account to accuse people of using WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reece as pawns in a “race war.”

In his Sunday post, Griffin claimed that both Clark and Chicago player Angel Reese are being used as stand-ins for this race war.

“Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are being used in a race war that is not fair to either athlete or the game of basketball,” he wrote.

Griffin did not specify who he felt was responsible for using Clark and Reese as pawns in a race war. However, the liberal take on the topic is that only white people can be racist.

Still, many noted that if there is any “race war,” it is being pushed by the sports media to focus on that issue so heavily just to get clicks and readers.

Others disagreed and said that Reese isn’t being “used” by anyone and is only a victim of her own thin-skinned, easily bruised ego.

