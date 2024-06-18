‘But First Let Me Thank God’: Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Wears Shirt with Powerful Message as Team Celebrates Championship Win

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has once again shown that he leads from a Christian perspective after being seen in a t-shirt reading, “But First Let Me Thank God,” as his team celebrated their NBA Finals win on Monday night.

Mazzulla helped lead the team to its 18th championship on Monday. Still, throughout his tenure as the team’s head coach, he has not shied away from celebrating his deep Catholic faith along with his basketball expertise.

The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 as they played in Boston to best the Mavs in four out of five during the NBA Finals. As his team celebrated, Mazzulla revealed that he had a shirt with a special message underneath the one he wore during the game.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla wearing a powerful shirt after winning the NBA Finals: “But first… let me thank God.” pic.twitter.com/TwICpZYCpr — The Walk Pod (@TheWalkPod) June 18, 2024

This is far from the only time that Mazzulla has openly professed his faith.

Last week, he revealed that if the Celtics won the championship, he would celebrate by visiting Jerusalem and the Holyland.

“If we win the championship this year, we’re flying to Jerusalem, and we’re walking from Jericho to Jerusalem,” Mazzulla told Sports Boston NBC.

“And it will be kind of like just our reconnect,” he added. “But we went last year, and we stopped right along this mountainside of the Kidron Valley, and you could see a path in between the mountains… [and] during the time, the only way that [Jesus] could have gotten from Jericho to Jerusalem was through this valley. And right there, I was like, ‘We have to walk that.’”

“Most people go to Disney World or whatever, but … I think [the Holy Land is] the most important place to go back and recenter yourself,” he insisted.

He also spoke of his “prayer walks” and his love of his rosary bead collection.

He also brought his faith into a question posed by a reporter during a presser early this month.

During a June 9 presser, Mazzulla completely https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2024/06/10/watch-celtics-coach-joe-mazzulla-stuns-woke-reporters-response-question-about-race/rejected a woke, race-based question from the media, preferring instead to turn the question into one about faith in Christ.

When a reporter asked if he had any comment over the fact that two black head coaches were going to meet in the Finals, he refused to engage in the racial issue and replied, “I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches.”

Many on X appreciated the coach for standing up for his beliefs:

Love this guy. reporter “did you see the royal family in the stands” Mazulla: *confused* “joseph, mary and jesus?” — Hugh Chardon (@HughChard0n) June 18, 2024

Thanks Joe Mazzulla. Colossians 3:17: “And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him”. — CarlCT (@CarlCTUS) June 18, 2024

Our whole family is inspired knowing he prays the Rosary all the time. @Nike Just Pray It pic.twitter.com/fhpUIfTCbW — Consecrate to Holy Family (@MackyA227) June 18, 2024

Congratulations Coach Mazzulla! ➡️The power of praying the Holy Rosary

➡️The witness to our Catholic Faith

➡️The supernatural graces that come from the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God ✝️Christ is King

✝️Mary is Queen VIDEO Credit: NBC… pic.twitter.com/aRUgJhzJEV — Catholic_Deacon (@catholic_deacon) June 18, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston