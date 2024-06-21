Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rivalry Makes Sunday’s Rematch the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever

WNBA star Caitlin Clark has one more record to tout in her young pro-basketball career. The top ticket price to see her Indiana Fever face the Chicago Sky and rival Angel Reese has soared to $9,000, the highest ticket price ever recorded for a WMBA game.

Tickets are starting at $249 for this weekend’s game in Chicago, TickPick says, but the top prices in the cushy seats are totaling a whopping $9,131, according to WMAQ-TV in Chicago. The $249 low-end ticket cost is 207 percent higher than the average Chicago Sky ticket price of $88.

The WNBA had already remarked that May was the league’s highest attendance in its 26-year history.

“What’s happening now in women’s basketball is confirmation of what we’ve always known: The demand is there, and women’s sports is a valuable investment,” Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison claimed upon the announcement, Fox Sports reported.

The rivalry between Indiana’s Clark and Chicago’s Reese has been a closely watched affair as Reese continues to perpetrate flagrant — and often uncalled physical fouls against Clark.

Just last weekend, Reese whacked Clark in the head during a game against the Fever.

Shocker. Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them. #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/4qeWZLsiHZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2024

Reese’s flagrant slam was initially ruled a common foul, but after review, officials later upgraded it to Flagrant 1.

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has excused away Reese’s constant flagrant fouls against Clark, claiming that Reese is “just competing” hard.

For her part, Reese tried to turn her attack against Clark into accusations that the media was attacking her, saying after the game, “I can’t control the refs, and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight. Y’all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday.”

Meanwhile, the classy Clark continues to pack houses and grow TV audiences.

Clark, for instance, has already been the star of all the games that have broken league attendance and viewership records this year. Games she appeared in broke records on all venues, including ESPN2, ABC, ESPN, Ion, and NBA TV.

Along with the rise in TV audiences, the WNBA’s in-arena attendance has also soared to 94 percent capacity during some games.

The stage was set from her debut game in the league. Attendance was reported at 13,028 fans in the stands in May, more than triple the number of fans that attended last year’s Indiana Fever games.

