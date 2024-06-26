LGBTQ Activists Erupt In Fury After ‘Homophobic’ Christian Korbin Albert Makes U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team

Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Radical gay activists have erupted in anger after the U.S. Olympics selected the openly Christian Korbin Albert for the U.S. women’s soccer team.

On Wednesday, the U.S. National Women’s Team head coach Emma Hayes announced the 18-player roster of players heading to Paris.

One surprising omission was the name of Alex Morgan, who has been on the team since 2008. But it was the inclusion of Korbin that brought the anti-Christian left to its full fury.

Korbin infuriated the left in April when she reposted a Christian sermon in opposition to transgenderism. She later “apologized” for posting the video, but she faced boos and waves of attacks on social media for the post even after she took it down.

Now, the leftists are exercised all over again that Albert was chosen for the Olympic team.

