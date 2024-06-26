LGBTQ Activists Erupt In Fury After ‘Homophobic’ Christian Korbin Albert Makes U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team

Radical gay activists have erupted in anger after the U.S. Olympics selected the openly Christian Korbin Albert for the U.S. women’s soccer team.

On Wednesday, the U.S. National Women’s Team head coach Emma Hayes announced the 18-player roster of players heading to Paris.

One surprising omission was the name of Alex Morgan, who has been on the team since 2008. But it was the inclusion of Korbin that brought the anti-Christian left to its full fury.

Korbin infuriated the left in April when she reposted a Christian sermon in opposition to transgenderism. She later “apologized” for posting the video, but she faced boos and waves of attacks on social media for the post even after she took it down.

Now, the leftists are exercised all over again that Albert was chosen for the Olympic team.

Never thought I’d see the #USWNT continue to choose a player like Korbin Albert – after her homophobic/transphobic stuff, never mind liking the Rapinoe’s injury post – over their legacy of being an inclusive team HISTORICALLY FILLED with queer players. A shame & embarrassment. https://t.co/mUgER8Khc1 — Alex ⚔️ (@highspeedmerge) June 26, 2024

Congratulations to everyone making the #USWNT Olympics roster except Korbin Albert. — Michelle Rose (@mrose220) June 26, 2024

Things we want to see more of @uswnt: @FortuneFeimster , stars on jerseys (this is on production staff, not FF!), Emma interactions, accountability,. What we want to see none of: Korbin Albert without accountability and growth, both sides arguments from teammates. #USWNT https://t.co/S2KZH9ryeK — soccherfan on BSKY (@soccherfan) June 26, 2024

Is Korbin Albert still wearing Megan Rapinoe’s number? Because that needs to change, and she needs to get zero minutes or I’m all-in on Team Canada… https://t.co/EeoKxuYIJC — Tess Fabeck ✌ (@tkfabeck) June 26, 2024

I’m not going to lie but it feels homophobic to have Korbin Albert on this team instead of Alex Morgan. #uswnt — vanessa (@vviramontes) June 26, 2024

is korbin albert really worth all of this — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) June 26, 2024

