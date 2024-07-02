Lakers Say Bronny James ‘Earned’ His Spot on the Team

Much of the internet and social media world is convinced that the Lakers drafted LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, at LeBron’s request and that the younger James’ skills had nothing to do with it.

The Lakers are telling a different story.

“Rob and I did not give Bronny anything,” new Lakers coach J.J. Redick said during a Tuesday press conference introducing James and fellow Lakers draft pick, No. 17, Dalton Knecht. “Bronny has earned this. … Bronny has earned this through hard work.”

As for Bronny, he described his intro to the league as an adventure.

“For sure, amplified amount of pressure,” Bronny said. “I’ve already seen it on social media and stuff, and the internet and stuff and talking about that I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. So it’s nothing different, but it’s more amplified, for sure. But I’ll get through it.”

James spoke about the opportunity the Lakers offered him to show his true worth.

“I feel like I could’ve been perfecting my game more,” Bronny said. “I feel like I’ve been given the opportunity to showcase what I can really do because I wasn’t given that much of an opportunity at SC. I’m excited for what is to come.”

As far as his opportunities at USC, they were few and far between, given that James did not start. His contributions were middling at best when he was on the floor. James averaged “4.8 points on 36.6% shooting (26.7% from 3), 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game at USC,” according to ESPN.

Bronny said playing alongside his father was not the primary motivator in declaring for the NBA.

“Rob has told me that there’s a great development system here, so I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day,” Bronny said. “I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad. But that’s always there to take part of. But that wasn’t the main focus of mine.”

It may not have been Bronny James’ focus, but it certainly was the focus of his father and the Lakers organization. Few players average less than five points per game while not starting for their college teams and end up drafted into the NBA.

Now that the father-son pairing has become a reality, seeing them on the court together has become the focus of the basketball-watching world.