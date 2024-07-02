Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II Arrested on DUI Charges

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on Sunday and charged with drunk driving in Oklahoma.

According to police reports, a “half-full bottle of lemonade vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila” was found in Gordon’s car after he was pulled over for driving 82 mph in a 65 zone, according to KOCO-TV.

Gordon was arrested at around 2:30 a.m.

The state trooper reported smelling “an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage” on Gordon’s breath. The player denied being drunk but also refused a field sobriety test.

Gordon also reportedly denied that there was any alcohol in his car, but the officer discovered the container.

The player was taken to the Cleveland County jail, where he recorded a .11 alcohol test, which is over the limit in Oklahoma.

Gordon ran for 1,732 yards last year and carried into the end zone 21 times. He also had 330 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown as the Cowboys ended the season at the Big 12 Championship game against Texas.

The school has only noted that they are “aware” of the arrest.

