Tom Brady Reveals the Biggest Regret of His NFL Career

Former NFL GOAT quarterback Tom Brady finally seems to be ready to give up dreams of returning to the league and is ready to move on to the broadcast career that has been waiting for him since his first retirement from pro football. But apparently, he has one regret.

Brady appeared on the Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder and said that his hunt for excellence may have had a flaw.

“What I would have changed was, OK, there’s part of me that still loves … You see these young players. I see, like, Patrick [Mahomes] out there at quarterback, laughing, having fun,” Brady said. “I’m like, ‘I used to be like that!’ What the hell happened to me? I just got too serious.”

“Next thing you know, you’re overwhelmed because you didn’t sleep, you didn’t eat right, you were partying. I’m like, ‘I don’t really like the way I’m feeling,” he added.

Brady seems to feel now that he took it all a bit too seriously.

“So much [of], I think, the early part of my career was trying to fulfill people’s new expectations of me — and me still being the 14-year-old boy that wanted to fit in. I was like, ‘I just want to go to the field and play,'” Brady told the hosts. “Now, there was all these other things to choose from.”

Still, he noted that he hopes to lighten up a bit as he enters into the next phase of his life.

“You just learn from it and go, ‘OK, now next phase of life, enjoy it a little more,'” he said.

Brady pushed off the beginning of his broadcast career after he retired in 2022. But before long, he unretired and spent another year in the NFL before retiring again.

Throughout these moves, Brady deferred his entry into the broadcast career he agreed to ahead of retiring. Now, his first assignment has been revealed, and his first turn in front of the camera will be in Cleveland, Ohio, when the Browns take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

