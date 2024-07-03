Caitlin Clark Receives More WNBA All-Star Votes Than Any Other Player, Angel Reese Comes in Fifth

Angel Reese is fond of saying the WNBA’s recent surge in popularity is not solely about Caitlin Clark; she is part of it, too. Well, the All-Star voters agree Reese is important. They just think Caitlin Clark is a lot more important.

The league released the results for the 2024 WNBA All-Star voting on Tuesday night, and Caitlin Clark emerged from the pack as the leading vote-getter with 700,735. Angel Reese came in fifth with 381,518.

Clark can also take some credit for her teammate Aliyah Boston’s second-place finish (618,680 votes) since Clark’s superior passing and distribution skills opened up some additional opportunities for Boston.

Clark leads all rookies in points (16.2) and assists (6.9) per game.

This year’s All-Star Game, taking place on July 20, will be unique in that it will unite Clark and Reese on the same side. The two have been rivals going back to their high school days and culminating in two incredibly hard-fought postseason games in college. The rivalry slacked off, not at all in the pros. The three games in which Clark and Reese have clashed have been the most highly-rated in WNBA history.

Those games have also had their fair share of controversy, such as when Reese whacked Clark in the head as she was driving to the basket in their second matchup.

Shocker. Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them. #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/4qeWZLsiHZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2024

And who could forget when Angel Reese applauded after Chennedy Carter sent Clark tumbling to the ground with a vicious blindside hit?

Chennedy Carter drills a jumper then lays a body check on Caitlin Clark that should get her a look from the Blackhawks! pic.twitter.com/UlX2l6ZZDd — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) June 1, 2024

The WNBA All-Stars will face the Team USA All-Stars. Giving Clark, Reese, and others not selected for the national team a chance to show the selection committee wrong.