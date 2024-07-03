VIDEO: Angel Reese Cries After Learning of WNBA All-Star Selection: ‘It’s Just a Blessing’

Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese could not contain her emotions after learning she was among those chosen for the WNBA All-Star team.
“Well, we won today, but they just told me I’m an All-Star,” Reese said. “I mean, I’m just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate and that I wouldn’t be the player I was in college. … I wouldn’t be where I am right now.
Angel Reese gets emotional after finding out she made the 2024 @WNBA all-star roster.#WNBA pic.twitter.com/TAO2UQVoIt
— Angel And Kamilla👯♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) July 3, 2024
“But I trusted the process, I believed, and I’m thankful that I dropped to [Number] seven and was able to come to Chicago. It’s just a blessing. I can’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I’m really happy right now.”
Reese has been on a tear as of late. She has posted a double-double in her last 11 games, the longest streak of consecutive double-double games in WNBA history.
The Chicago Sky’s star rookie will find herself playing on the same side as archrival Caitlin Clark. Clark garnered the most All-Star votes of any WNBA rookie with 700,735. Reese was fifth in the voting, with 381,518.
On the season, Reese is averaging 13.3 and 11.4 rebounds per game.
