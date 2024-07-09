17-Year-Old Cooper Flagg Dominates U.S. Olympics Basketball Scrimmage

Duke basketball player Cooper Flagg is sending shock waves throughout basketball — college, professional, and the Olympics, alike — after dominating the Olympics scrimmage at only 17 years old.

The teen collegian was chosen in June to play on the scrimmage team to prepare Team USA for the coming international games.

Flagg, who is already expected to be the top pick for the 2025 NBA Draft, already has a growing list of basketball accolades.

The Maine native was part of the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup team that won gold. Also, in 2022, he was the youngest player ever to be picked as USA Basketball’s male athlete of the year.

All the accolades appear to have been well-earned plaudits, especially after he seemed to run rings around everyone at the USA Basketball scrimmage.

Select Team assistant coach Jim Boylen called Flagg “unbelievable,” saying he is “not scared.”

Duke commit Cooper Flagg has taken over USA Basketball scrimmage: hits a three and then finishes a tough putback pic.twitter.com/SB3Y4fDpYt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 8, 2024

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker added that Flagg “wants it. You see how bad he wants it.”

Cooper Flagg recovers for the slam Select Team vs. National Team Scrimmage pic.twitter.com/IXbb9vDrgK — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 7, 2024

LeBron James also seemed to be duly impressed. Cameras caught the NBA star giving Flagg a hearty welcome.

LeBron x Cooper Flagg Select Team vs. National Team #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/OoYRIKQdtt — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2024

It certainly looks like Cooper Flagg is the one to watch.

