Dana White Reacts to Pic of Defiant Trump After Assassination Attempt: ‘AMERICAN BAD ASS’

Dana White, UFC CEO and longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, called the 45th president an “AMERICAN BADASS” after seeing pics of Trump raising a fist in defiance after sustaining a bullet wound to the ear following an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump raised his hand to his right ear before ducking and getting swarmed by the Secret Service and rushed off the stage at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. However, before leaving the stage, Trump raised his fist to the stunned crowd in a show of strength, resulting in a loud cheer.

White, who is set to introduce Trump at the upcoming Republican National Convention, reacted to the assassination attempt and Trump’s defiant stance in an Instagram post.

“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot,” White wrote. “I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy.

“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD ASS on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by Secret Service officers.

White has often praised Trump and credited him with helping the UFC remain in business when the production struggled during its early years.