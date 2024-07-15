Bob Costas Renews Call for Biden to Step Down: In ‘Serious Decline’

Famed sportscaster Bob Costas continued his call for President Joe Biden to step aside and let a younger candidate run due to his “serious decline.”

Speaking on CNN just hours before the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Costas said that Biden’s performance during the first debate showed that he is in “serious decline.”

“And for those who say the definition of cognitive dissonance here is, ‘Oh, we’re not going to toss him overboard because of one bad night,’ that one bad night, that one atrocious night was simply writ large what could be seen for years and years that he is in serious decline,” Costas said.

Costas even went further to suggest that nobody should be president past 85.

“Nobody should be president when they’re 85 or 86, including the ghost of Abraham Lincoln,” Costas said. “But this guy is clearly in decline at this point. And part of the job, leaving aside whether he can do it for the next four years, is winning the job, and as you just laid out, that seems nearly impossible.”

Costas previously called the Biden reelection bid a “hubris” campaign this year.

As Breitbart News reported, the Democrats quieted all movements within the party to replace Joe Biden as the nominee following the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump’s life this weekend; the focus now shifting toward unity in the wake of a historic moment unseen in over 40 years.

“We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency,” one senior Democrat lawmaker was quoted as saying to Axios.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.