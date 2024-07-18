UFC’s Dana White Rouses RNC Crowd Before Trump Speech: ‘The Higher the Stakes, the Harder He Fights!’

UFC President Dana White introduced former President Donald Trump on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, focusing on the high stakes in the 2024 presidential election.

White, a longtime friend of Trump who has known more than his fair share of tough men, introduced the former president as the “toughest, most resilient human being” he has ever known.

“I know he wants what’s best for the American people – all American people,” White said. “I know he’s running for president to save our American dream. I’m living the American dream and I know the American dream is very real. Whether you were born in this country or came here from someplace else, this is the last real land of opportunity.

“I know President Trump is fighting to save the American dream, and that’s what’s at stake in this election.”

White contrasted the period of peace and economic strength of the first Trump presidency with the current state of war and impoverished economy under Biden.

“I know I’m going to choose strength and security. I know I’m going to choose opportunity and prosperity. I know I’m going to choose real American leadership and a real American bad*ss.”

This is not White’s first time speaking out for Trump at the RNC. He also spoke at the 2016 RNC before Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and again in 2020.

The relationship between Trump and the famous fight promoter stretches back decades to the early days of the UFC when the promotion fell on hard financial times. Trump gave the sport a lifeline by holding fights at what was once known as the Trump Taj Mahal.

Trump has become a frequent visitor to UFC pay-per-view events.