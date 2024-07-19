Keith Olbermann Roasted for Posting ‘F*ck Trump Forever’ During RNC Speech

The always distempered and hate-filled Keith Olbermann was roasted on X Thursday for yet another post revealing his spittle-specked hatred for Donald Trump.

The repeatedly fired sports commentator is probably the perfect example of how Trump Derangement Syndrome can ruin someone. On Thursday evening, he proved once again how Donald Trump leaves left-wingers a sputtering mess of psychosis. And in the aftermath of his post on X, users responded with a torrent of mocking and taunts.

Olbermann’s post was his usual blunt, inarticulate blast:

By the way: Fuck Trump, forever — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 19, 2024

Not many X users were sympathetic to either Olbermann’s sentiment or his mental stability:

pic.twitter.com/m3P8XneVJi — G. Thomas White © 10% for the Big Guy (@gtomwhite) July 19, 2024

TDS has got a horrible grip on you Keith. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EZYaRGx3RT — Todd LeComte (@tslecomte) July 19, 2024

You poor thing… — Michael Flynn Jr (@realmflynnJR) July 19, 2024

You are a vile “human” being — Epimetheus (@ProperLabels) July 19, 2024

You’re a really, really hateful man. You’ve got nothing more but your hate. You’ll get nothing from me…not even pity. #MAGA — TheDude1764 (@TDude1764) July 19, 2024

God I can’t imagine what it feels like to lose as hard as you’ve losing pic.twitter.com/MIpKXWNjcX — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) July 19, 2024

Maximum TDS output ensues pic.twitter.com/B2X5mGOKHv — Smitty (@smithcps01) July 19, 2024

So YOU are the worst human being. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 19, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston