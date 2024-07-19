Keith Olbermann Roasted for Posting ‘F*ck Trump Forever’ During RNC Speech

Paul Drinkwater_NBC NewsWire
Paul Drinkwater/NBC NewsWire
Warner Todd Huston

The always distempered and hate-filled Keith Olbermann was roasted on X Thursday for yet another post revealing his spittle-specked hatred for Donald Trump.

The repeatedly fired sports commentator is probably the perfect example of how Trump Derangement Syndrome can ruin someone. On Thursday evening, he proved once again how Donald Trump leaves left-wingers a sputtering mess of psychosis. And in the aftermath of his post on X, users responded with a torrent of mocking and taunts.

Olbermann’s post was his usual blunt, inarticulate blast:

Not many X users were sympathetic to either Olbermann’s sentiment or his mental stability:

