Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese Take Thinly Veiled Shot at Caitlin Clark Before WNBA All-Star Game: ‘Watching for Barbie’

Someone is definitely not letting go of her resentment against Caitlin Clark.

Mere hours before the WNBA All-Stars clash with Team USA women’s Basketball in the WNBA All-Star Game, Chennedy Carter, who gained infamy on the internet months ago for her unprovoked and cowardly attack on Caitlin Clark, took a thinly veiled shot at the rookie phenom by saying she was watching for “Barbie, and Barbie only.”

watching for barbie and barbie only 🏽 #WNBAAllStar — H O L L Y W O O D (@ChennedyCarter) July 20, 2024

The post was captioned by fellow Chicago Sky teammate and Caitlin Clark’s rival, Angel Reese, who said that Carter, who did not make the All-Star roster, should have.

you should be here but i’m playing for you today CHENNDOLL! https://t.co/zXP7qZsUYd — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 20, 2024

For those needing a reminder of who Chennedy Carter is, she is the player who sent Caitlin Clark crashing to the ground via a blindside hit last month.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

Carter was assessed a Flagrant 1 for the hit. Afterward, Caitlin Clark described the incident as “not a basketball play.”

She added, “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it; that’s what basketball is about at this level.”

Though Carter never apologized for the incident, Clark stressed that no apology was necessary.

“People are competitive,” she said. “It is what it is, and she’s having a tremendous season. She’s played great basketball, in my eyes, probably in first place for Sixth Player of the Year. There are no grudges. There’s nothing like that. It’s a sport. It’s competitive. It’s not going to be nice all the time.”

Over a month later, Chennedy Carter is still not nice.