Repeatedly fired ex-sports man Keith Olbermann joined a slew of left-wing BlueAnon conspiracy fanatics who claim the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was faked with a post on X on Saturday.

Olbermann’s outburst occurred after Congressman Ronny Jackson (R, TX), who was also a White House doctor during the George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump administrations, released a report on Donald Trump’s injuries suffered in the attempt on his life at a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania.

Jackson confirmed that Trump suffered a gunshot wound from a bullet that grazed his right ear.

“The bullet track produced a 2 cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly,” the doctor said.

“Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding, requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” he added.

The former White House doctor added that the “bullet passed” and had come “less than a quarter of an inch from entering” Trump’s head.

But Olbermann went on a tangent and insisted that not only was Trump not shot, but Jackson isn’t even a doctor, Fox News reported.

“In brief: Ronny Jackson isn’t a doctor. Which is perfect, because Trump wasn’t hit by a bullet,” Olbermann blathered on X.

In brief: Ronny Jackson isn’t a doctor. Which is perfect, because Trump wasn’t hit by a bullet. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 20, 2024

Despite Olbermann’s unhinged claim, Dr. Jackson, who retired from the U.S. Navy as a rear admiral, received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1995. He joined the U.S. Navy after medical school and graduated from the Navy’s Undersea Medical Officer Program in 1996.

In 2001, Jackson started a residency in emergency medicine and completed it in 2004. He was a clinical faculty physician in the Emergency Medical Residency Program at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth until 2006 before being deployed to Iraq that year. In Iraq, he worked as an emergency medicine physician with a surgical shock trauma platoon in Taqaddum.

By 2006, he had become a physician in the White House Medical Unit and worked under three presidents before running for Congress in 2020.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston