LSU’s Javien Toviano Arrested on Video Voyeurism Charges

Javien Toviano, a defensive back for LSU who was expected to compete for a starting position this year, was arrested on voyeurism charges on Saturday, according to a report.

Toviano, 19, stands accused of taking a video of a sexual encounter with a woman without her knowledge or consent; Toviano has turned himself in to authorities.

The alleged victim claims she found two videos of her and Toviano having sex on the player’s iPad. She says the video was taken through a clock mounted in the bedroom with a concealed camera. She further claims that she caught Toviano recording them in the past and had expressed to him that she did not want to be recorded, according to NOLA.com.

According to the arrest warrant, Toviano admitted to recording the sex session.

LSU has suspended Toviano from football activities as per their policy following player arrests.

The school issued a statement stating, “We will not make further comments out of respect for the legal process.”

Toviano worked his way into the starting rotation at the end of last year, getting the start in three of the previous five games. He recorded 30 tackles on the season and one pass breakup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.