Rachel Minaya, Wife of Yankees Exec Omar, Found Dead in Their Home

Rachel Minaya, wife of longtime MLB executive Omar Minaya, was found dead in their New Jersey home on Saturday, according to a report from the family.

She was 55 years old.

According to the family member with knowledge of the situation, suicide has been ruled out as the cause of death. Omar Minaya was reportedly not home at the time.

The couple has two sons, Justin and Teddy. Justin is an NBA player currently competing in the NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Omar and Rachel met at a Manhattan hair salon in 1989.

Wife of Yankees executive, Dominican Omar Minaya, and mother of NBA player Justin Minaya, found dead in her home in New Jersey. #MLB #NBA pic.twitter.com/XgKwYXQnEd — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) July 22, 2024

The relationship blossomed, and they became engaged on a trip to Italy within a year of meeting.

Minaya is well-known in Major League Baseball circles and particularly well-traveled among the teams in New York. From 2004-2010, he served as general manager of the New York Mets. He then served as special assistant to a series of Mets general managers from 2017-2020.

The Yankees most recently hired him in 2023 as senior adviser to Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman.

Minaya had other stops in Montreal, Washington, and San Diego. He also had a stint as an adviser to Major League Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark.