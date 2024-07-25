VIDEO: Israel’s National Anthem Loudly Jeered Before Olympic Soccer Match Against Mali

PARIS (AP) — Israel’s national anthem was loudly jeered before its soccer team kicked off play at the Paris Olympics against Mali on Wednesday night.

The game began with a massive security presence outside the stadium amid an increasingly strained international climate that has Paris’ safety efforts squarely in the spotlight.

The Israel team arrived under a heavy police escort, with motorbike riders at the front and about a dozen riot police vans following behind. Armed police officers patrolled the Parc des Princes stadium, one with a rifle resting on his shoulder. France’s Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, and Paris police chief Laurent Nunez arrived at the stadium at about 7:30 p.m.

“We owe this security to the whole world,” Darmanin said. “The threats to our country are the threats that concern the western world.”

The atmosphere outside the venue was calm, however. Fans from both countries mingled, holding up flags and posing for photos.

Mali fans sang proudly when their anthem was played first. When it came to Israel’s anthem, boos and whistles immediately rang out. The stadium speaker system playing the anthems then got notably louder in what seemed like an effort to drown out the jeers.

Once play began, Israeli players were booed each time they touched the ball. Security officials intervened in what appeared to be a heated argument between some fans. The commotion occurred near where one woman was holding a Palestinian flag. Two other people holding Palestine flags then stood next to the woman.

🔴🔵 ISRAEL BOOED BY FANS AT OLYMPICS 🇱👎 Fans booed and whistled during Israel's national anthem at #Paris2024 Israel competed in Olympic soccer today for the first time in 48 years. The match between Israel and Mali ended with 1-1 🇱🇱🇱🇲🇱🇲🇱🇲🇱pic.twitter.com/EFhOqd7T1N — SVS NEWS AGENCY (@svsnewsagency) July 24, 2024

The game finished 1-1, with Israel taking the lead after an own goal from defender Hamidou Diallo in the 57th minute. Mali equalized a few minutes later on Cheickna Doumbia’s powerful header, drawing wild celebrations from the large contingent of Mali fans.

extremist attacks Ukraine Gaza France is under pressure to make the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games safe. The city has repeatedly suffered deadlyand tensions are high because of the wars inand