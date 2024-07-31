Travis Kelce’s Mother, Donna, Shares Facebook Post Calling Critics of Olympics Opening Ceremony ‘Homophobes’

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, is taking heat for sharing a Facebook post that claims you are a “homophobe” for criticizing the 2024 Olympics ceremony.

The mother of the Super Bowl winner re-posted a Facebook post by user Jeff Rose, who claimed that the opening ceremony was not a depiction of the famed Christian painting, “The Last Supper,” but was instead a depiction of “a Greek Dionysus Feast celebration.” The post goes on to falsely characterize the Greek god Dionysus as one of the gods to whom the Greeks dedicated the Olympics and also says Dionysus is “also known as Bacchus,” even though Bacchus was the Roman version of Dionysus, not the Greek version.

Despite garbling the history, the post accuses opponents of the opening ceremony of being historically illiterate. But it also accuses the critics of hating gays, writing, “However, because of your veiled homophobia, some of you can’t discern factual information,” Fox News reported.

The original poster has since turned off comments on the post.

Kelce seems to have shared the post without making any comments on the matter.

The ceremony, which kicked off with a filmed segment showing a bisexual threesome preparing to engage in sex and numerous gay dancers, went on to feature a transgender fashion show along a catwalk. On one side of the catwalk, though, millions of viewers were shocked when they saw what appeared to be a depiction of “The Last Supper” featuring gay and transgender models in place of Jesus and his disciples.

The Olympics later delivered an official apology of sorts over the opening ceremony and also deleted the video from its YouTube account.

According to some reports, the Paris games are being so ill-received that organizers are offering tourists bargain basement prices on tickets just to get someone in the seats during the events.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston