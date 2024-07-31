WATCH: Canadian Triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk Throws Up After Emerging from the Seine River at Paris Games

Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk threw up after emerging from the waters of the Seine River after competing at the Olympic Games Wednesday.

The Canadian had just crossed the finish line when he suddenly bent over and wretched.



Olympics officials have been the target of much criticism for the dangerous levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the famously polluted river. However, organizers have maintained that the water is safe for Olympic competitors.

At the end of June, the river tested positive for E. coli at ten times the acceptable limit, CBS News reported.

However, weeks later, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the waters to prove it was safe for the 2024 games.

It is unknown if the Canadian triathlete upchucked because of the ill effects of the water in which he swam or merely because of his extreme efforts during the competition. But the image is not good optics for the Games, regardless.

Mislawchuk finished ninth at 1:44:25 and told the media he threw up at least ten times during the event.

