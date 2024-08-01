Nolte: Olympic Gender Madness Leads to 46 Seconds of Woman-Battering

Algerian Olympic “female” boxer Imane Khalif is not female, according to the International Boxing Association (IBA). He’s a guy. He’s a guy with elevated levels of testosterone and XY chromosomes, and, if you believe in science, the XY chromosomes mark the end of the argument.

Khalif is a guy.

State the obvious truth. This is a man. A man that hits women. And our subverted society doesn’t just let him hit women – it actually actively celebrates it. pic.twitter.com/DTganHoSez — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) August 1, 2024

And, now, to the eternal shame of the Olympics, this man was allowed to compete against a woman in the boxing competition, which is not only insane, it is an outright act of cruelty.

Despite what you might see in woke movies, women have almost zero chance in fights against men. Weight class has zero to do with it. Men are much, much stronger than women, which is why civilization has separated men’s and women’s sports since time began. Men competing against women is simply … cheating. But what happened at the Olympics is even worse.

In front of the whole world, a man was allowed to beat on a woman for 46 seconds, beat on her until he had knocked her headgear loose, until she landed on her knees, crying in frustration as her lifelong dream was shattered through an intolerable injustice.

Normal People know this trans madness is nothing more than the left normalizing what is either a mental illness or a sexual fetish, but, once your ideology demands you buy into the absurdity that men can magically transform into women, you cannot draw a line anywhere, not even at allowing a man to batter a woman and steal her Olympic glory. The moment you draw a line, the moment you use the word “but,” your ideology collapses.

If you say, Women can become men, but we can’t allow a trans woman in a boxing ring with a woman-woman, the whole concept crumbles.

A man can either become a woman, or he can’t, and if you say he can, you cannot draw a line anywhere — not even at the boxing ring.

Why shouldn’t this mentally ill man be allowed in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms? He’s a woman!

Why shouldn’t a male fetishist be allowed to win all the swimming trophies? He’s a woman!

Why shouldn’t a rapist be allowed in a women’s prison? Why shouldn’t a cheater be allowed to beat a young woman to her knees who trained her whole life for a shot at Olympic gold?

What happened to Italy’s Angela Carini was not only unfair, it was cruel and savage.

This young woman spent her formative years sweating, working out, and sacrificing, and, now, it’s all been stolen by a malicious cheater backed by a monstrous ideology that told her: You can either quit on your knees or risk a life-shattering injury because our obscene ideology comes before fairness, your personal safety, and biology.

