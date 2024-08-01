VIDEO: Spectator Flashes Breasts During Olympics Tennis Event

Matthew Stockman_Getty Images (3)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Olympics viewers were stunned on Thursday when a spectator in the stands pulled up her shirt when the crowd cam panned by during the tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins.

The woman, who was in the gallery as American Collins faced Polish World No. 1 Swiatek, appeared to be part of a family and was sitting next to a young boy and what seemed likely to be his father.

But as the camera swept past, the woman made a showy face and lifted up her black tank top to reveal her swimsuit bra and breasts.

Meanwhile, the man just waved and smiled for the camera.

It seems apparent that the man and boy had no idea the woman performed the shocking stunt on live TV.

Some are calling the woman a Jennifer Aniston look-alike, but to date she remains unidentified, according to the Daily Mail.

Many jumped to social media to comment on the woman’s stunt:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.