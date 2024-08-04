Woke U.S. Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson Loses Shot at Gold After Bad Start

The ultra-woke U.S. Olympics sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could not win gold on Saturday despite being the favorite in the race.

Richardson was expected to take the gold in the 100-meter final but ended up with silver instead due to her late jump off the blocks. According to the New York Post, Richardson was the last of the entire field to get into her stride and took .221 seconds to get out of the blocks.

Despite being able to pass up six of her other opponents once she finally got moving, Richardson could not surpass Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who took the gold in the race.

Alfred’s time of .15 seconds ahead of Richardson was reportedly the biggest margin since 2008.

Richardson was widely favored to win gold in the 100 meters after her recent win at the World Games. Supporters were especially excited for Paris for Richardson after she was disqualified in 2021 over a drug test that found marijuana in her system.

After the suspension, she was not picked by Team USA for the 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 in Tokyo, thanks to a COVID delay.

Richardson spent the following two years decrying the Olympic rules, and she and many supporters called the suspension “racist.”

But last year, she easily won the 100m and earned a gold medal at the world championships, setting the stage for what many expected to be a triumphant comeback at this year’s Olympics in Paris.

Richardson has been a lightning rod for controversy with her many proclamations. In January, she was even heckled by other passengers after being thrown off a plane for refusing to turn off her phone and arguing with flight staff.

#shacarririchardson gets kicked off a flight when the flight attendant told her to get off a phone call and put her phone on airplane mode. She started recording a video, refused to stop, yelled at the attendant, abused passengers and the whole flight applauded as she left. pic.twitter.com/Og3OGRcXPw — PullUpMEDIA (@PillarsPullup) January 22, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston