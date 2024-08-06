Swedish Model Desiré Inglander Thrills After Boyfriend Mondo Duplantis Sets Olympic Pole Vault Record

Swedish Model Desiré Inglander was thrilled after her boyfriend, Swedish Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis, set an Olympic record Monday, and she took to social media to celebrate with just two words.

After surpassing the 6.25-meter bar and winning the gold, the 24-year-old Duplantis immediately ran over and planted a huge kiss on his model girlfriend. Naturally, the kiss instantly went viral on social media, the New York Post reported.

Inglander quickly jumped onto her Instagram account and said of Duplantis, “He’s him.”

Duplantis and Inglander, 22, met in Stockholm in 2020, but their relationship was a slow roll until a year later.

Duplantis is actually from the U.S.A., but he decided to compete for Sweden because his mother is from that Nordic country.

“Desiré brings me such a great balance in life,” Duplantis told Vogue. “It’s so nice to be able to come home and escape into a completely different world, absorb ourselves in each other and whatever we’re doing. She’s a great travel buddy.”

The now world-renowned athlete said that when they first met, things didn’t go so smoothly.

“The problem was, people flirt in a very different way in Sweden than where I’m from,” he told Vogue. “[Where I’m from] there’s a lot more talking – you talk for a long time. So at the party, I was just trying to talk to Desiré, like ‘Hey, what’s up, I’m Mondo…’ but she didn’t want anything to do with it or me. She just wanted to dance.”

Eventually, she agreed to date Duplantis, and they took off from there.

